At least two children killed per day in Gaza since ceasefire, UNICEF says

At least 67 children have been killed in conflict-related incidents since the ceasefire began in Gaza, the United Nations children's agency said on Friday.

"Dozens more have been injured. That is an average of almost two children killed every day since the ceasefire took effect," UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires told reporters in Geneva.

