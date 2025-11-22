Left Menu

China Intensifies U.N. Face-off with Japan over Taiwan

China has escalated tensions with Japan at the U.N., condemning Tokyo for threatening military intervention over Taiwan. Beijing views such actions as aggression and vows to defend its sovereignty. This dispute, linked to historical grievances and Taiwan's contested status, represents the biggest bilateral crisis in years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:54 IST
China has elevated its confrontation with Japan to the United Nations, openly accusing Tokyo of posing a threat of 'armed intervention' concerning Taiwan. In a strongly worded correspondence, China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong slammed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for allegedly violating international law by suggesting Japan could respond militarily to a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Fu warned that any Japanese attempt at intervention would constitute aggression, pledging that China would defend its sovereignty under international law. Japan's Foreign Ministry countered these claims as 'entirely unacceptable,' maintaining its peaceful stance amidst what many deem the largest bilateral crisis in recent times.

This conflict has ecological roots in differing perspectives on Taiwan's status. Japan's recent, unambiguous stance on the matter has led to diplomatic sparring and affected cultural exchanges, such as the cancellation of Japanese concerts in China. With unresolved historic tensions, strained trade ties, and repeated references to postwar declarations, both nations stand firm on their respective positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

