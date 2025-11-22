Delhi High Court Seeks Response in M F Husain Painting Dispute

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the complainant in a criminal breach of trust case involving a painting by renowned artist M F Husain. Former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh has been accused of not returning the artwork borrowed in 2014.

Singh has contested a trial court's summons in connection to the case. The painting, valued at over Rs one crore, was loaned to him by Rohit Singh Mahiyaria's mother. However, it allegedly was not returned, with Singh claiming in 2017 that he was unable to locate it.

The matter has been complicated by inconsistencies in witness testimonies and a lack of documented evidence proving the painting's handover. High Court judge Justice Ravinder Dudeja has scheduled the matter for a hearing on April 7, 2026, while permitting Singh to appear via video conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)