Game Changer at the Helm: Justice Surya Kant's Vision for Judicial Reform

Justice Surya Kant, the CJI-designate, has earmarked reducing the case backlog and enhancing mediation as his top priorities upon assuming the role of Chief Justice of India. With over 5 crore cases pending, he aims to innovate the judicial system and encourage efficient alternatives to traditional litigation.

Despite the growing trend of online trolling of judges and their rulings, Justice Kant remains unperturbed. He advocates for fair criticism while dismissing negative social media commentary as trivial. His focus lies in the systemic challenges that the judiciary faces, particularly case congestion.

Justice Kant, who will be in office until 2027, also highlights the potential of artificial intelligence to bring transformative improvements to the judiciary. He stresses that a comprehensive understanding of technology is crucial in leveraging AI for judicial benefits. Additionally, his career trajectory from a small-town lawyer to CJI is testament to his dedication and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)