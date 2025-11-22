Left Menu

Game Changer at the Helm: Justice Surya Kant's Vision for Judicial Reform

Justice Surya Kant, set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, aims to tackle the backlog of over 5 crore cases and promote mediation as a promising alternative dispute resolution method. Unfazed by online trolling, he emphasizes fair criticism and believes in leveraging technology to enhance judicial processes.

Updated: 22-11-2025 20:46 IST
Justice Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

With over 5 crore cases pending, he aims to innovate the judicial system and encourage efficient alternatives to traditional litigation.

Despite the growing trend of online trolling of judges and their rulings, Justice Kant remains unperturbed. He advocates for fair criticism while dismissing negative social media commentary as trivial. His focus lies in the systemic challenges that the judiciary faces, particularly case congestion.

Justice Kant, who will be in office until 2027, also highlights the potential of artificial intelligence to bring transformative improvements to the judiciary. He stresses that a comprehensive understanding of technology is crucial in leveraging AI for judicial benefits. Additionally, his career trajectory from a small-town lawyer to CJI is testament to his dedication and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

