Tensions Flare as Ceasefire in Gaza Crumbles

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza left 14 dead and several injured, fueling tensions in an already fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Strikes targeted the Rimal neighborhood, Deir Al-Balah, and Nuseirat camp, with the first attack setting a car ablaze in the overcrowded Rimal area, witnesses reported.

The Israeli military accused a gunman of breaching the ceasefire by crossing into Israeli-held territory in Gaza, sparking retaliatory strikes. Hamas denied the allegations, dismissing them as fabricated justifications. The ceasefire, effective since October 10, had eased the conflict, leading to some Palestinian returnees, though sporadic violence has continued.

Since the truce, 316 Palestinians have died from Israeli strikes, while three Israeli soldiers were killed. Ongoing tensions jeopardize the ceasefire's success, with accusations flying on both sides over escalations and breaches of the truce agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)