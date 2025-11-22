Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Ceasefire in Gaza Crumbles

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 14, challenging a fragile ceasefire with Hamas. Two airstrikes hit the Rimal neighborhood, Deir Al-Balah, and Nuseirat camp, with accusations of truce violations from both sides. The October 10 ceasefire had reduced conflict, allowing many Palestinians to return home, yet tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:58 IST
Tensions Flare as Ceasefire in Gaza Crumbles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza left 14 dead and several injured, fueling tensions in an already fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Strikes targeted the Rimal neighborhood, Deir Al-Balah, and Nuseirat camp, with the first attack setting a car ablaze in the overcrowded Rimal area, witnesses reported.

The Israeli military accused a gunman of breaching the ceasefire by crossing into Israeli-held territory in Gaza, sparking retaliatory strikes. Hamas denied the allegations, dismissing them as fabricated justifications. The ceasefire, effective since October 10, had eased the conflict, leading to some Palestinian returnees, though sporadic violence has continued.

Since the truce, 316 Palestinians have died from Israeli strikes, while three Israeli soldiers were killed. Ongoing tensions jeopardize the ceasefire's success, with accusations flying on both sides over escalations and breaches of the truce agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
2
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

 Global
4
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025