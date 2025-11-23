Jack Nicklaus to Revamp Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

President Donald Trump declared that iconic golfer Jack Nicklaus will spearhead efforts to refurbish two golf courses at Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, D.C. The announcement follows a meeting between Trump and Nicklaus, whose Nicklaus Design firm is globally renowned for golf course design.

While addressing the press, Trump stated the golf courses and recreational facilities at the base are in dire need of repair. The President spent nearly two hours at the location but did not elaborate on financial aspects or specific plans. Both the Defense Department and the White House have not commented regarding the potential costs or timelines.

A dedicated golfer, Trump owns several courses worldwide. His recent initiatives include extensive White House renovations, notably the East Wing's demolition to facilitate constructing a large ballroom, funded by private donations. This controversial project has faced criticism for bypassing standard review protocols.

