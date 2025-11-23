Terror's Unpaid Rent: The Preacher at the Heart of a Dark Plot
In the tangled world of a 'white-collar' terror module, Maulvi Ishtiyaq, a preacher from Haryana, is detained for storing explosives at his residence on behalf of Ganaie and Umar. Despite the gravity, Ishtiyaq's focus remains on unpaid rent, highlighting an ironic twist to the investigation.
- Country:
- India
The recent bust of a 'white-collar' terror module has revealed an unexpected narrative involving Maulvi Ishtiyaq, a preacher from Haryana. Detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ishtiyaq's story unfolds amidst the discovery of 2,500 kg of explosives at his rented home.
Despite being embroiled in a major terror investigation, Ishtiyaq remains concerned about the unpaid rent owed by others involved, reflecting a strange twist to an otherwise grave situation. Officials describe this juxtaposition of crime and personal desperation as both bizarre and tragicomic.
This investigation not only led to significant arrests but also highlighted the peculiar realities and human facets entangled with terrorism. With eight arrests made, including three doctors, the authorities continue to delve deeper into this case, unearthing startling connections and motives.
