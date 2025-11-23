High-Stakes Arrest: Afghan National Nabbed in Charas Bust
An Afghan national named Najib Ahmed was arrested in Lajpat Nagar for possessing 215 grams of charas. Ahmed, who overstayed his Indian visa, has been allegedly distributing drugs in South Delhi. A police operation led to his capture and an FIR under the NDPS Act was filed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
An Afghan national, identified as Najib Ahmed, has been apprehended in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, for alleged possession of 215 grams of charas, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.
Ahmed reportedly entered India in 2014 and remained in the country after his visa expiry in 2015. He is said to have been supplying narcotics across various parts of South and Southeast Delhi.
Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement formed a raiding team and orchestrated a sting operation leading to Ahmed's arrest. Authorities have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, while a deeper probe continues.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- national
- charas
- Lajpat Nagar
- arrest
- police
- Najib Ahmed
- visa
- Delhi
- NDPS Act
Advertisement