Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision
In West Bengal, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has achieved significant progress, with 99.75% of the 7.66 crore electorate covered. An estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, and 3.77 crore of the forms have been uploaded online since SIR's start on November 4.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal has seen substantial progress as of the 20th day, according to an Election Commission official.
By Sunday, an estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms were distributed, covering 99.75 percent of the state's 7.66 crore electorate. This marks a significant milestone in the effort to update voter lists.
In addition, 3.77 crore filled-out forms, amounting to 49.26 percent, have already been uploaded online. The initiative, which commenced on November 4, continues to make strides towards complete voter register accuracy.
