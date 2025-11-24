Left Menu

UK to Introduce Electronic Travel Authorization for Visa-Exempt Visitors

International visitors from 85 countries, including the US and Canada, must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before visiting the UK starting February 25, 2026. The UK government aims to digitize the immigration process, enhancing security and offering travelers a seamless experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:13 IST
  • United Kingdom

The UK government announced on Monday a new requirement for international visitors from previously visa-exempt countries to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before entering the country. This regulation will affect visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, beginning February 25, 2026.

According to Mike Tapp, the UK's Minister for Migration and Citizenship, the implementation of ETAs grants the government more robust control over immigration, ensuring enhanced national security while providing a streamlined travel experience for millions of visitors each year.

This move is a part of the UK's wider strategy to digitize the immigration system, facilitating a seamless border experience. While British and Irish citizens are exempt, all other travelers must secure digital permission through ETA or an eVisa, with application processes available via an official app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

