Tokyo Tragedy: Stolen Car Rampage on a National Holiday

In a shocking incident in Tokyo, a stolen car driven by a 37-year-old man plowed into a group of pedestrians, striking 11 people and claiming one life. The driver managed to flee but was swiftly apprehended by Japanese authorities.

The tragic event unfolded on a national holiday, adding to the chaos as citizens enjoyed their day off. Reports indicate that an elderly man, in his 80s, succumbed to his injuries, while a woman in her 20s remains in critical condition and unconscious.

Japanese police and media outlets, such as Kyodo News and Nippon TV, continue to investigate the incident, as nine others are recovering from less severe injuries. The crime shocked the nation, as further details remain scarce for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)