Missiles & Media: Japan-China Tensions Escalate Over Taiwan

China has criticized Japan's plan to place missiles on an island near Taiwan, branding it a calculated effort to 'create regional tension and provoke military confrontation' as diplomatic relations between the two nations hit a significant low.

The situation has worsened following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments suggesting potential military action if China attacks Taiwan. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has accused Japanese right-wing factions of leading the region towards disaster.

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced plans to proceed with the missile deployment, arguing it is crucial for national security. Meanwhile, China retaliates with harsh state-media coverage and economic measures, showcasing PLA military might with provocative social media content.

(With inputs from agencies.)