Allegations of Torture in Viyyur High Security Prison Escalate: Court Orders Investigation

The NIA Special Court has instructed further action on a complaint from Manoj P M, alleging torture in Viyyur High Security Prison. Despite officials denying severe injuries, the court found the explanation unsatisfactory. Consequently, the court ordered an investigation into the prison's surveillance issues and further medical examination for Manoj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:47 IST
  • India

A special court in Thrissur has directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate to advance proceedings on a complaint by a Maoist case accused, Manoj P M, who alleges mistreatment at Viyyur High Security Prison.

Manoj, accused of attacking the Kerala Forest Development Corporation office, claims he was assaulted by jail staff. His transfer to Thiruvananthapuram Poojappura Central Prison came without medical care for alleged injuries. The court found no satisfactory explanation in the prison superintendent's statements.

Inadequate surveillance at Viyyur Prison was highlighted, with only one of 165 CCTV cameras operational. The court ordered PWD officials to address the issue. Manoj's complaint and associated reports have now been forwarded for additional legal evaluation, with a medical examination slated at Ernakulam General Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

