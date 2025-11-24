Left Menu

High-Stakes Legal Drama: From Extradition Treaties to Coast Guard Retirement

The Delhi High Court dealt with significant cases, including Christian Michel James's plea against the extradition treaty provision, AAP leaders' non-cooperation in the 'phansi ghar' issue, and the court's decision on a uniform retirement age for Coast Guard officers.

The Delhi High Court on Monday addressed several notable cases. High on the list was the plea filed by Christian Michel James, the accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, challenging a clause in the India-UAE extradition treaty. The court sought responses from the Centre, CBI, and ED regarding the matter.

Additionally, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia came under the court's scrutiny. They face accusations of non-cooperation with the Delhi Assembly's privileges committee concerning the contentious 'phansi ghar' issue. The assembly secretariat reported their lack of cooperation to the court.

In a landmark decision, the court pronounced that the retirement age of Indian Coast Guard officers should be standardised, dismantling existing policies prescribing varying retirement ages for different ranks. This ruling signifies a major shift in employment policy for the Coast Guard.

