Left Menu

RPF Constable Claims Mental Disorder in Bail Plea Over Train Shooting

Dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of killing his senior and three passengers on a train, seeks bail citing mental health issues, including 'white matter disease' and 'delusional disorder'. He claims no memory of the crime, as the court records witness testimony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:07 IST
RPF Constable Claims Mental Disorder in Bail Plea Over Train Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chetansinh Chaudhary, a dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, is seeking bail after being accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers during a train journey in July 2023. Chaudhary's bail plea cites mental health disorders, claiming he suffers from 'white matter disease' and 'delusional disorder'.

The bail application, filed by his lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, argues that Chaudhary has no memory of the incident due to his condition. He is currently held in Thane Jail, and his plea states that his custodial interrogation is unnecessary as the charge sheet is already filed.

Despite a prior rejection of his bail plea in December 2023, Chaudhary's lawyers have submitted a new application as the court begins to record witness testimonies. The shooting occurred on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Maharashtra's Palghar station, with Chaudhary allegedly killing Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three passengers before being apprehended trying to escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

 Global
2
West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

 India
3
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025