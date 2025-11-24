RPF Constable Claims Mental Disorder in Bail Plea Over Train Shooting

Chetansinh Chaudhary, a dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, is seeking bail after being accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers during a train journey in July 2023. Chaudhary's bail plea cites mental health disorders, claiming he suffers from 'white matter disease' and 'delusional disorder'.

The bail application, filed by his lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, argues that Chaudhary has no memory of the incident due to his condition. He is currently held in Thane Jail, and his plea states that his custodial interrogation is unnecessary as the charge sheet is already filed.

Despite a prior rejection of his bail plea in December 2023, Chaudhary's lawyers have submitted a new application as the court begins to record witness testimonies. The shooting occurred on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Maharashtra's Palghar station, with Chaudhary allegedly killing Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three passengers before being apprehended trying to escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)