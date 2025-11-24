Left Menu

Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Maheshwari Take Charge of Legal Aid Reforms

Justice Vikram Nath has been nominated as the new executive chairman of NALSA, and Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari as chairman of the SCLSC. Both appointments are pivotal for enhancing legal services for the underprivileged in India. These nominations were made under the Legal Services Authorities Act.

The landscape of legal aid in India is set to see influential leadership as President Droupadi Murmu nominates Justice Vikram Nath as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has appointed Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari as the new chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

As per tradition, these strategic positions are held by the senior-most judges following the Chief Justice. Their respective roles are critical in the mission to democratize legal aid, ensuring resources and support reach marginalized and economically challenged individuals.

Both Justices Nath and Maheshwari bring a wealth of experience and a commitment to legal transparency, their tenure set to advance the cause significantly. Official notifications confirming their appointments were released by the Ministry of Law and Justice, underscoring India's legislative commitment to accessible justice.

