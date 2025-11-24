Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant Takes Strict Stance on Urgency Protocols as New CJI

Justice Surya Kant, the 53rd Chief Justice of India, has implemented a new procedural norm, requiring urgent case listings to be requested in writing rather than orally, except in extraordinary circumstances. On his first day, he presided over several cases and clarified the importance of written mentioning for urgent matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:15 IST
Justice Surya Kant Takes Strict Stance on Urgency Protocols as New CJI
Justice Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Surya Kant, the 53rd Chief Justice of India, made a decisive change in court procedures on his first day in office by requiring urgent case mentions to be submitted in writing. He emphasized that oral requests would only be considered in extraordinary circumstances such as cases involving the death penalty or personal liberty.

Assuming his role after taking an oath in Hindi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Kant began his tenure by hearing 17 cases within two hours. He clarified the importance of submitting mentioning slips through the registrar for evaluating the urgency of cases.

Amid a ceremonial welcome, Justice Kant was recognized as a 'farmer's son' who ascended to the highest judicial position in the country. He will serve as CJI until February 9, 2027, attending a packed courtroom where young lawyers from Chandigarh were notably present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

 Global
2
West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

 India
3
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025