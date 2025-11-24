Justice Surya Kant Takes Strict Stance on Urgency Protocols as New CJI

Justice Surya Kant, the 53rd Chief Justice of India, made a decisive change in court procedures on his first day in office by requiring urgent case mentions to be submitted in writing. He emphasized that oral requests would only be considered in extraordinary circumstances such as cases involving the death penalty or personal liberty.

Assuming his role after taking an oath in Hindi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Kant began his tenure by hearing 17 cases within two hours. He clarified the importance of submitting mentioning slips through the registrar for evaluating the urgency of cases.

Amid a ceremonial welcome, Justice Kant was recognized as a 'farmer's son' who ascended to the highest judicial position in the country. He will serve as CJI until February 9, 2027, attending a packed courtroom where young lawyers from Chandigarh were notably present.

