Pursuing Just Peace: UK Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized ongoing efforts toward a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine, acknowledging progress but highlighting the necessity for further work. The coalition of supportive countries aims to discuss advancements during an upcoming virtual meeting, underscoring that decisions should be led by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:21 IST
Pursuing Just Peace: UK Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the importance of achieving a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine, acknowledging progress while emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts. Speaking on Monday, Starmer highlighted the continuous support of allied nations for Ukraine.

The coalition of the willing, a group of countries backing Ukraine, is scheduled to assess current progress in a virtual meeting set to take place on Tuesday. 'Everybody is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this,' Starmer conveyed to broadcasters.

Starmer reinforced the principle that the resolution of issues in Ukraine should be determined by Ukrainians themselves. While recognizing the headway made, he reiterated, 'So progress, yes, more work to do.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

