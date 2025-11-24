Pursuing Just Peace: UK Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the importance of achieving a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine, acknowledging progress while emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts. Speaking on Monday, Starmer highlighted the continuous support of allied nations for Ukraine.

The coalition of the willing, a group of countries backing Ukraine, is scheduled to assess current progress in a virtual meeting set to take place on Tuesday. 'Everybody is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this,' Starmer conveyed to broadcasters.

Starmer reinforced the principle that the resolution of issues in Ukraine should be determined by Ukrainians themselves. While recognizing the headway made, he reiterated, 'So progress, yes, more work to do.'

(With inputs from agencies.)