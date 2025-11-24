Rare Death Sentence in Sri Lankan Rural Court: 10 Sentenced for 2011 Murder

In a rare judicial decision, a rural Sri Lankan court has sentenced 10 individuals, including three women, to death for the murder of a 30-year-old man in 2011.

The group had reportedly attacked the victim using sharp-edged weapons and stones in the southwest region of Embilipitiya.

While the judgment is historically significant, since Sri Lanka has not implemented a death penalty since 1976, it should be noted that death sentences in the country are generally commuted to life imprisonment. In this case, two of the 12 suspects were acquitted.

