Rare Death Sentence in Sri Lankan Rural Court: 10 Sentenced for 2011 Murder

A rural Sri Lankan court sentenced 10 individuals to death for a 2011 murder of a 30-year-old man. This rare ruling comes as Sri Lanka typically commutes death sentences to life imprisonment, with the last execution occurring in 1976. Two suspects were acquitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:36 IST
Rare Death Sentence in Sri Lankan Rural Court: 10 Sentenced for 2011 Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a rare judicial decision, a rural Sri Lankan court has sentenced 10 individuals, including three women, to death for the murder of a 30-year-old man in 2011.

The group had reportedly attacked the victim using sharp-edged weapons and stones in the southwest region of Embilipitiya.

While the judgment is historically significant, since Sri Lanka has not implemented a death penalty since 1976, it should be noted that death sentences in the country are generally commuted to life imprisonment. In this case, two of the 12 suspects were acquitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO's key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand's Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

