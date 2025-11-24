Left Menu

Mumbai Court Clerk Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery Case

A Mumbai special court denies bail to civil clerk Chandrakant Vasudeo, arrested in a bribery case involving Rs 15 lakh. Allegations implicate Sessions Judge Aejazuddin Kazi, who remains at large. The court emphasized the ongoing investigation and potential impact on public trust in the judicial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:58 IST
Mumbai Court Clerk Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai denied bail to Chandrakant Vasudeo, a civil court clerk, implicated in a Rs 15 lakh bribery scandal. The case also involves a sessions judge, Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, who is yet to be apprehended.

The court, under Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases Shayana Patil, upheld the prosecution's argument that the investigation was still in progress. The judge emphasized the importance of preserving public trust in the judiciary, especially given the allegations against a judicial officer.

Advocate Vijay Desai, defending Vasudeo, contended that the bribery charges did not meet the criteria under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Nevertheless, the court maintained its stance, citing the judiciary's integrity and the need to apprehend all involved parties before granting bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

