Tripura Government Converts Ad-Hoc Promotions to Regular, Impacting 13,000 Employees

The Tripura government announced on Monday its decision to recognize 'ad-hoc promotions' granted to employees in 2021 as 'regular promotions'. This change will provide financial benefits to over 13,000 employees, according to a senior minister's statement.

Despite the initiative being subject to the outcome of a Supreme Court case, the move could impact government employees whose positions had been stalled for years. Initially, ad-hoc promotions were provided in 2021 to these employees without monetary benefits.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury briefed the press following a cabinet meeting, disclosing that a committee led by a retired judge had advised regularizing the ad-hoc promotions. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, cleared the committee's report, promising to convert the promotions by June 2025.

