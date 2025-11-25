Sonowal Calls for Youth-Led, Value-Driven Growth at Motok Foundation Day

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and senior Assam leader Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the Motok community’s historic contributions to Assam’s cultural, social and national identity, stressing that its values of discipline, unity and resilience must guide the State’s journey towards self-reliance. He was addressing a massive gathering at the 86th Central Foundation Day of the Sadou Asom Motok Sanmilan held at the Bokpara Public Auditorium in Dibrugarh.

Motok Community’s Enduring Role in Assamese Society

Speaking as the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency MP, Sonowal praised the Motok community’s steadfast commitment to social responsibility and collective progress. He said the community has consistently demonstrated the ability to organise, mobilise and contribute meaningfully to Assam’s socio-cultural growth.

According to Sonowal, the Motoks’ disciplined ethos has historically shaped the character of Assamese society. “The Motok community is known for discipline, commitment and resilience. When they decide on a task, they achieve it through dedication and hard work,” he said, noting that this spirit continues to inspire younger generations across the State.

Call for Balanced Development Rooted in Values

Emphasising the need for development that blends scientific advancement with cultural and moral values, Sonowal warned against progress that distances society from its heritage. He stressed that humanity must remain at the centre of innovation and governance.

“We must adopt technology without disconnecting from our ancestral heritage and values. Technology is important, but never at the cost of humanity,” Sonowal said. He added that human values are crucial for sustaining meaningful social, spiritual and institutional relationships.

Youth Empowerment as the Cornerstone of Self-Reliant Assam

Positioning youth leadership as a transformative force, Sonowal urged young members of the Motok community to pursue excellence in education, agriculture, science and technology, sports and culture. He said that courage, focus and determination among the youth can elevate Assam to global standards.

“A self-reliant Motok society will build a self-reliant Assam, and a self-reliant Assam will strengthen the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he remarked. Sonowal called for a collective mission to build a confident and progressive Assam powered by an empowered younger generation.

Remembering Guru Aniruddhadeva’s Legacy

The Union Minister invoked the teachings of Guru Aniruddhadeva, a guiding spiritual figure for the Motok community, acknowledging his role in promoting social reform, discipline and community harmony. Sonowal said that the Guru’s ideals continue to serve as a moral compass for the community and should inspire continued efforts toward self-reliance and collective upliftment.

Distinguished Attendees at the Celebration

The event saw participation from several prominent dignitaries, including:

Educationist Chandra Senapati

Axom Sahitya Sabha President Sashangk Neog

Memoir release guest Manoj Gohain

Sanmilan General Secretary Kiron Rajkhowa

ATDC Chairman Rituparna Boruah

Assam State Housing Board Chairman Puluk Gohain

DRDA Chairman Aseem Hazarika

Their presence highlighted the widespread support for the Motok community’s cultural and developmental initiatives.

Memoir ‘Jyotishnata’ Released at Nandalal Borgohain City College

Earlier in the day, Sonowal inaugurated the memoir ‘Jyotishnata’ at Nandalal Borgohain City College, honouring the life and contributions of academician Jyoti Borgohain. The launch was attended by Principal Dr. Sanjibananda Borgohain, Vice-Chairperson Manasi Borgohain, Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra, Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan and other dignitaries.

Sonowal said the memoir captures Jyoti Borgohain’s impactful journey across education, intellectual service and social work. “The work to document her inspiring journey has been accomplished with sincerity,” he said, expressing hope that readers will find her story deeply motivating.

Invoking Lachit Divas: Perseverance and Patriotism for Youth

In line with the spirit of Lachit Divas, Sonowal urged students to embrace perseverance and patriotism, quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: “There is no shortcut to success. Patience, determination and hard work are the only path.” Invoking the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, he encouraged youth to remain committed to nation-building and to adopt the warrior’s spirit of courage and discipline.

New Centre of Excellence for Maritime Skill Development in Dibrugarh

A major announcement came as Sonowal revealed that the Union government is establishing a Centre of Excellence for maritime skill development in Dibrugarh. The upcoming centre will train 5,000 youth annually, providing certification to boost employability in the maritime sector and associated industries.

He said this initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to expanding skill development opportunities in the Northeast and integrating the region into India’s maritime growth story.

Tribute to Nandalal Borgohain and Student Interaction

Sonowal paid homage to late social reformer Nandalal Borgohain, describing him as a symbol of humanity and community service. He urged students to uphold humility, social responsibility and compassion in all spheres of life.

The Minister concluded the day’s programmes by interacting with students, assuring them of continued institutional support in education, skill development and capacity-building initiatives that will strengthen Assam’s future workforce.