Mystery Unfolds: Body Found in Chandaka Forest
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A man's body was discovered in the Chandaka forest area on Monday, officials reported.
Local residents near Godibari village alerted authorities upon spotting the body, leading to a prompt police response. Law enforcement officials found a scooter nearby, which may provide crucial information relating to the deceased.
'We have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a thorough investigation,' said Sonali Singh Parmar, ACP of zone-6, Bhubaneswar. The deceased had been employed at a nearby tent house, potentially aiding in establishing his identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
