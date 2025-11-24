Mystery Unfolds: Body Found in Chandaka Forest

A man's body was discovered in the Chandaka forest area on Monday, officials reported.

Local residents near Godibari village alerted authorities upon spotting the body, leading to a prompt police response. Law enforcement officials found a scooter nearby, which may provide crucial information relating to the deceased.

'We have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a thorough investigation,' said Sonali Singh Parmar, ACP of zone-6, Bhubaneswar. The deceased had been employed at a nearby tent house, potentially aiding in establishing his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)