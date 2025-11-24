Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Body Found in Chandaka Forest

A man's body was discovered in the Chandaka forest area. Authorities were alerted by locals and a police investigation is underway. A scooter found near the body might hold clues to the man's identity and cause of death. The deceased worked at a local tent house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:41 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Body Found in Chandaka Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man's body was discovered in the Chandaka forest area on Monday, officials reported.

Local residents near Godibari village alerted authorities upon spotting the body, leading to a prompt police response. Law enforcement officials found a scooter nearby, which may provide crucial information relating to the deceased.

'We have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a thorough investigation,' said Sonali Singh Parmar, ACP of zone-6, Bhubaneswar. The deceased had been employed at a nearby tent house, potentially aiding in establishing his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025