Press Freedom Battle: AP vs. Trump Administration
The U.S. Justice Department defends President Trump's decision to limit AP journalists' White House access, claiming no constitutional breach. The AP argues First Amendment rights were violated when the government retaliated over naming disputes. Legal proceedings continue, highlighting a significant free press issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:56 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has defended former President Donald Trump's decision to exclude Associated Press journalists from the Oval Office, as a federal appeals court deliberates the matter.
The dispute arose after the AP refused to use Trump's preferred naming for the Gulf of Mexico, prompting the administration to limit access. The AP claims this action breaches First Amendment rights by retaliating against disfavored reporting.
As the appeals court reviews an initial ruling favoring the AP, the broader implications for press freedom are underscored, potentially affecting all U.S. media and free speech rights.
