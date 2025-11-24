Press Freedom Battle: AP vs. Trump Administration

The U.S. Justice Department has defended former President Donald Trump's decision to exclude Associated Press journalists from the Oval Office, as a federal appeals court deliberates the matter.

The dispute arose after the AP refused to use Trump's preferred naming for the Gulf of Mexico, prompting the administration to limit access. The AP claims this action breaches First Amendment rights by retaliating against disfavored reporting.

As the appeals court reviews an initial ruling favoring the AP, the broader implications for press freedom are underscored, potentially affecting all U.S. media and free speech rights.

