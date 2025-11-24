Left Menu

Autorickshaw Mayhem: Cop Run Over in Rule Flout Incident

A traffic constable in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was severely injured when an autorickshaw driver ran him over for attempting a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Mohammed Yusuf, was arrested and charged with attempted murder among other offenses. Constable Tukaram Taksale is receiving hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:22 IST
Autorickshaw Mayhem: Cop Run Over in Rule Flout Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a traffic police constable named Tukaram Taksale was seriously injured after being run over by an autorickshaw driver. This horrific event occurred when Taksale attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation at 1 PM on Sunday.

The driver, Mohammed Yusuf, showed blatant disregard for law and safety by accelerating the vehicle and intentionally driving over the constable. The escape also resulted in harm to a motorcyclist, police reports confirm.

Authorities swiftly acted, arresting Yusuf, who now faces charges of attempted murder and violations under the Motor Vehicle Act. He has been remanded to police custody for three days as investigations continue. Meanwhile, Constable Taksale is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025