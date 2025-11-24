Autorickshaw Mayhem: Cop Run Over in Rule Flout Incident

In a shocking incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a traffic police constable named Tukaram Taksale was seriously injured after being run over by an autorickshaw driver. This horrific event occurred when Taksale attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation at 1 PM on Sunday.

The driver, Mohammed Yusuf, showed blatant disregard for law and safety by accelerating the vehicle and intentionally driving over the constable. The escape also resulted in harm to a motorcyclist, police reports confirm.

Authorities swiftly acted, arresting Yusuf, who now faces charges of attempted murder and violations under the Motor Vehicle Act. He has been remanded to police custody for three days as investigations continue. Meanwhile, Constable Taksale is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)