Charges Against Comey Dropped: An Embarrassing Setback for the Justice System

A U.S. judge dismissed charges against ex-FBI Director James Comey due to procedural errors. The case, heavily backed by Trump, was led by Lindsey Halligan, who faced criticism for her inexperience. Comey's case highlighted Trump's alleged misuse of the legal system against critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:17 IST
A U.S. judge dismissed the criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey on Monday, citing a procedural misstep. The surprising turn marks a significant setback for the Justice Department in a case initiated at the behest of President Donald Trump as part of a broader effort against perceived political adversaries.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff in Alexandria, Virginia, hinged on the fact that the grand jury that approved Comey's indictment in September had not reviewed the final version of the indictment. This ruling serves as a notable embarrassment for Lindsey Halligan, a Trump ally with no prosecutorial background who assumed control of the investigation.

Halligan, once a personal lawyer to Trump, appeared solo before the grand jury after failing to garner support from seasoned prosecutors. The case against Comey, who has been at odds with Trump since his dismissal by the president in 2017, raised allegations of false testimony and obstruction related to a congressional investigation. Despite the case's dismissal, scrutiny continues over Halligan's conduct and the broader implications of Trump's influence on legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

