NZ to Strengthen Pacific Trade Ties as Minister Travels to PACER Plus Meeting

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson is travelling to the Solomon Islands to represent New Zealand at the 2025 Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus Ministerial Meeting, reaffirming the country’s ongoing commitment to supporting economic development and integration across the Pacific region.

The annual gathering brings together ministers and senior officials from PACER Plus member states—Australia, New Zealand, and participating Pacific Island countries—to assess progress, discuss economic cooperation initiatives, and plan future work to strengthen sustainable trade across the region.

PACER Plus: Building a More Connected Pacific Economy

Minister Simpson says the agreement is central to supporting economic resilience and long-term prosperity among Pacific nations.

“PACER Plus plays a significant role; it strengthens economic growth and resilience in the Pacific and reaffirms our shared commitment to transparent, predictable, rules-based trade,” he said.

Since the agreement entered into force, New Zealand’s trade with PACER Plus partners has increased by 47 percent, demonstrating the agreement’s impact on improving market access, reducing barriers, and creating more predictable trade conditions.

The agreement covers trade in goods, services, investment, labour mobility cooperation, and economic capacity-building—helping Pacific nations diversify their economies and strengthen key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, fisheries, and manufacturing.

Deepening Regional Partnerships

Simpson says New Zealand’s support for PACER Plus reflects a long-standing commitment to Pacific cooperation and shared prosperity.

“Our support of PACER Plus demonstrates New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to working with Pacific Island countries and Australia for a more prosperous, integrated, and reliable Pacific economy,” he said.

While in the Solomon Islands, the Minister will meet with Pacific regional counterparts to discuss trade opportunities, challenges facing the region, and new areas where joint initiatives could deliver economic growth. This includes cooperation on standards, digital trade, trade facilitation, and supply chain resilience—issues increasingly relevant in a global environment affected by disruptions and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Engagement With Local Businesses

Simpson will also meet with the Solomon Islands–New Zealand Business Community, which plays a key role in expanding commercial partnerships between the two countries. Discussions are expected to cover trade development, investment opportunities, and how New Zealand businesses can continue to support sustainable growth in the Solomon Islands.

The business community forms an important link between government-led trade initiatives and the private sector, ensuring that policy decisions translate into real economic benefits on the ground.

Strengthening NZ–Pacific Relationships

The Ministerial Meeting is also an opportunity for high-level dialogue on broader regional priorities, including climate resilience, supply chain security, inclusive development, and economic recovery. PACER Plus contains a strong development assistance framework aimed at helping Pacific countries build the systems and skills required to participate meaningfully in global markets.

New Zealand continues to support several capacity-building initiatives under the agreement, including customs modernisation, quarantine and biosecurity strengthening, trade-related digital systems, and training for small and medium enterprises.

A Continued Commitment to the Pacific

Simpson’s attendance underscores the Government’s intention to maintain strong, stable relationships with Pacific partners, particularly as the region faces increasing economic pressures and competition for influence.

“PACER Plus helps ensure the Pacific remains open, connected, and economically resilient,” he said.

The Minister will return to New Zealand on 28 November, following meetings with ministers, officials, and business leaders during his time in the Solomon Islands.