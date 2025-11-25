Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon Extends UNDP Goodwill Ambassadorship to 2027

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has renewed his long-standing partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), extending his role as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador until 2027. First appointed in 2003, he now marks more than two decades as one of the UN’s most active royal advocates for global development, ocean protection, and poverty eradication.

His renewed commitment reflects a sustained dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the belief that global partnerships, local leadership, and community-driven innovation can accelerate progress toward a more equitable world.

Two Decades of Global Advocacy

Throughout his ambassadorship, Crown Prince Haakon has been known for championing urgent development priorities, including:

Eradicating extreme poverty

Strengthening ocean governance and marine conservation

Promoting sustainable economic opportunities

Empowering youth and entrepreneurs

Advancing gender equality and inclusive development

The Crown Prince has consistently used his platform to amplify the voices of youth leaders, grassroots innovators, and local changemakers—highlighting how inclusive development begins at the community level.

UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu praised the Crown Prince’s continued service: “For more than two decades, Crown Prince Haakon has been a strong and passionate advocate for UNDP’s work to eradicate poverty and conserve one of our planet’s most precious resources—our ocean. We are honoured that His Royal Highness will continue in this important role.”

Extensive Field Engagement Across Continents

Unlike ceremonial goodwill roles, Crown Prince Haakon’s ambassadorship has included extensive field engagement. Over more than 20 years, he has visited UNDP-supported programmes in nearly every region of the world, witnessing firsthand how local initiatives are tackling inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation.

His programme visits include:

Jamaica (2024) – supporting climate resilience and ocean conservation

Kenya (2022) – youth entrepreneurship and green innovation

Colombia (2019) – peacebuilding and post-conflict recovery

Liberia (2017) – community resilience and women’s economic empowerment

Timor-Leste (2015) – youth employment and nation-building

Tanzania (2014) – marine protection and coastal livelihoods

Zambia (2013) – combating poverty and improving rural services

Haiti (2012) – disaster recovery following the 2010 earthquake

Nepal (2011) – earthquake preparedness and social inclusion

Botswana (2009) – sustainable business development

Mongolia (2008) – environmental protection and sustainable mining

Burundi (2007) – post-conflict socio-economic recovery

Guatemala (2006) – indigenous rights and poverty reduction

Sierra Leone (2005) – rebuilding institutions after civil war

In each country, the Crown Prince engaged with community groups, UNDP staff, and national leaders to better understand how development challenges intersect with local realities.

Promoting Youth, Innovation, and the Blue Economy

In recent years, Crown Prince Haakon has placed a particular emphasis on the role of technology, innovation, and youth entrepreneurship in achieving sustainable development. He has highlighted how digital tools, ocean-based industries, and inclusive economic models can create long-term opportunities while safeguarding natural resources.

He has also been a vocal champion for protecting the world’s oceans—an issue deeply connected to climate change, food security, and sustainable livelihoods. His advocacy complements Norway’s global leadership on marine governance and ocean conservation.

One of UNDP’s Longest Ambassadorships

Crown Prince Haakon’s role is one of the longest-running partnerships in UNDP’s history. Over 20 years, he has consistently used his international stature to:

Mobilize global support for the SDGs

Draw attention to climate vulnerability and coastal communities

Promote shared prosperity through sustainable development

Highlight human stories behind development statistics

His renewed mandate ensures continuity in global advocacy at a time when the world faces overlapping crises—from climate shocks and rising poverty rates to geopolitical instability and growing inequality.

Continued Engagement Through 2027

Under the extension agreement, the Crown Prince will:

Participate in global events and dialogue platforms

Continue country visits to UNDP programme sites

Advocate for the SDGs and efforts to fight extreme poverty

Promote sustainable oceans and climate resilience

Support youth-led innovation and inclusive economic growth

UNDP says his role will remain crucial as countries work to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A Partnership Rooted in Global Solidarity

Crown Prince Haakon’s ambassadorship reflects Norway’s broader commitment to multilateralism, climate leadership, and human development. As the world grapples with complex global challenges, his continued voice within UNDP aims to inspire cooperation, compassion, and collective action.

With his extension to 2027, the Crown Prince’s collaboration with UNDP continues to stand as a model of long-term, meaningful engagement between global leaders and international development institutions.