TSMC Battles Former Exec Over Intel Move

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has filed a lawsuit against its former Senior Vice President, Wei-Jen Lo, after he joined Intel. The lawsuit, submitted in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, claims Lo breached his employment contract's non-compete agreement and violated the Trade Secrets Act.

Updated: 25-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) announced on Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo, who has recently taken up a position at Intel.

According to a statement emailed to Reuters, TSMC's lawsuit is rooted in the employment contract with Lo, including the non-compete agreement he signed and regulations like the Trade Secrets Act.

Intel has yet to issue a response to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

