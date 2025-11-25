TSMC Battles Former Exec Over Intel Move

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) announced on Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo, who has recently taken up a position at Intel.

According to a statement emailed to Reuters, TSMC's lawsuit is rooted in the employment contract with Lo, including the non-compete agreement he signed and regulations like the Trade Secrets Act.

Intel has yet to issue a response to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)