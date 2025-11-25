France Clamps Down: Shein Faces Three-Month Suspension
France is seeking a court order to suspend Shein in the country for three months due to regulatory breaches. Already, Shein has halted its third-party marketplace in France but not its own clothing sales. The government pushes for stricter controls over online products, citing powerful resources at Shein's disposal.
France will ask a Paris judge on Wednesday to suspend the Chinese online fast-fashion platform Shein's operations in the country for three months, according to a French finance ministry official.
Since November 5, Shein has disabled its marketplace for third-party sellers in France, following a government crackdown on illicit products like childlike sex dolls and weapons. However, Shein's own clothing line remains accessible, prompting further government action for a comprehensive suspension.
A hearing at the Paris court is expected to take place on Wednesday concerning the case filed against Infinite Styles Services Co Ltd, the company heading Shein's European business. Meanwhile, France's sweeping crackdown also targets other platforms such as Temu, AliExpress, and Wish.
(With inputs from agencies.)
