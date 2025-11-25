Left Menu

Supreme Court Steers Clear of Monitoring Hate Speech Nationwide

The Supreme Court has decided against legislating or monitoring all hate speech incidents in India, stating existing legislative measures and judicial mechanisms suffice. This decision, from Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta's bench, was made during a hearing on alleged social and economic boycotts imposed on a specific community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:43 IST
Supreme Court Steers Clear of Monitoring Hate Speech Nationwide
The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will not take on the role of legislating or monitoring every instance of hate speech across India, highlighting that there are adequate legislative measures, police stations, and high courts already in place to address such issues.

The statement was made by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta during the hearing of a plea concerning alleged calls for social and economic boycotts against a particular community. The bench emphasized that it's not their place to monitor every individual incident occurring in different parts of the country.

The court directed the applicant to approach the concerned high court with his complaints. The bench affirmed that existing legal frameworks should handle these occurrences and noted mechanisms are available for those seeking relief, encouraging the applicant to utilize them effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

