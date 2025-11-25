Pope Francis' Popemobile Transformed into Lifesaving Clinic for Gaza's Children

A vehicle once used by the late Pope Francis during a historic visit to Bethlehem has found a new purpose as a mobile health clinic intended to serve Palestinian children in Gaza.

This humanitarian initiative, backed by the Catholic organization Caritas and blessed by Francis prior to his passing, aims to provide crucial healthcare despite ongoing regional challenges.

The repurposing has transformed the popemobile into a clinic capable of treating 200 children daily, although logistics for its entry into Gaza remain uncertain amid ongoing tension and conflict.