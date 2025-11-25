Wall Street's Surprising Open Amid Economic Data and Tech Deals

Wall Street witnessed a mixed opening on Tuesday as investors digested a series of delayed economic data. This data was crucial in evaluating the current state of the U.S. economy.

In corporate news, Alphabet saw its stock rise following reports that Meta was interested in investing billions into the Google parent's semiconductor chips.

At the bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a mild rise of 34.1 points to 46,482.36, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell by 8.1 and 69.2 points respectively, signaling a cautious market atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)