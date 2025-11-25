Tragic End in Palamu: Husband's Drunken Rage Turns Fatal

A young woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district tragically lost her life after a drunken argument with her husband turned violent, as reported by the police.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Datam Badi Jharia within the Ramgarh police station jurisdiction. The suspect, Upendra Parhiya, 25, was apprehended the next day.

Authorities stated that both Upendra and his wife, Shilpi Devi, were intoxicated, leading to an argument. The conflict escalated with Upendra allegedly lifting Shilpi and forcefully slamming her to the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)