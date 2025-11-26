Left Menu

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

The U.S. government's October deficit increased to $284 billion due to record tariff revenues and shifted benefit payments, partly affected by a federal shutdown. Adjusted figures show a 29% deficit decline from last year. Net customs duties set a monthly record, counterbalancing delayed payments, while future deficit projections drop due to tariff reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:32 IST
The U.S. government's budget deficit for October reached $284 billion, influenced by delayed federal operation resumptions and unparalleled tariff income, the Treasury Department unveiled on Tuesday.

Even with a 10% increase over last year due to shifted payments into October, the deficit indicated a substantial decline when corrected for these adjustments. October marked a striking $404 billion revenue collection, partly driven by record-setting customs duties.

Despite diminishing deficit forecasts thanks to new tariff cuts, political discourse intensifies with former President Trump advocating for sustained tariffs under legal scrutiny, amidst soaring revenues and ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

