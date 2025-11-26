Taiwan's Bold Defence Stand: A $40 Billion Move Against China's Pressure

Taiwan is set to introduce a $40 billion supplementary defence budget, strengthening its resolve to protect its sovereignty amidst escalating Chinese pressure. President Lai Ching-te, through an op-ed in the Washington Post, highlighted plans for significant new U.S. arms acquisitions.

This defense move comes as Taiwan faces growing militaristic and political assertiveness from China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory, despite Taiwan's strong rejection of these claims. The proposed budget aligns with U.S. calls for Taiwan to boost its own defense spending, echoing similar pressures on European allies.

Building this budget by 2026, Taiwan aims to elevate defense spending to 3.32% of GDP, a figure not seen since 2009. President Lai also stresses the importance of deterrence by creating uncertainty in Beijing's strategic calculations, while reiterating Taiwan's openness to dialogue with China on the condition of safeguarding its democracy and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)