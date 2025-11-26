Left Menu

Rising Tensions: China's Stern Warning Over Taiwan Intervention

China strongly criticized Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan, warning against foreign interference in what it considers its territory. Beijing asserts its sovereignty over Taiwan and threatens military action if necessary. Taiwan's government, however, maintains the right of its people to decide their future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-11-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China issued a stark warning on Wednesday, pledging to "crush" any foreign interference concerning Taiwan. This declaration followed Japan's announcement of plans to deploy missiles on an island near Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory.

Peng Qingen, from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, emphasized China's unwavering commitment to defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated this resolutely at a regular press conference in response to Japan's military move.

Beijing's claims over Taiwan remain unyielding; the island's government, however, disputes these claims, insisting that only its citizens have the authority to determine Taiwan's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

