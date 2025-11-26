Rising Tensions: China's Stern Warning Over Taiwan Intervention
China strongly criticized Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan, warning against foreign interference in what it considers its territory. Beijing asserts its sovereignty over Taiwan and threatens military action if necessary. Taiwan's government, however, maintains the right of its people to decide their future.
- Country:
- China
China issued a stark warning on Wednesday, pledging to "crush" any foreign interference concerning Taiwan. This declaration followed Japan's announcement of plans to deploy missiles on an island near Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory.
Peng Qingen, from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, emphasized China's unwavering commitment to defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated this resolutely at a regular press conference in response to Japan's military move.
Beijing's claims over Taiwan remain unyielding; the island's government, however, disputes these claims, insisting that only its citizens have the authority to determine Taiwan's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- sovereignty
- Japan
- missiles
- interference
- territory
- Beijing
- government
- military
ALSO READ
Interference Dispute: Airtel vs. Tejas Networks in Rajasthan
Sweden Seeks Long-Range Missiles to Counter Russia's Expanding Capabilities
Tejas Networks Challenges Airtel's Allegations of Equipment Interference
Missiles & Media: Japan-China Tensions Escalate Over Taiwan
Trump plan for Ukraine war would cede territory to Russia