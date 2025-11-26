Rising Tensions: China's Stern Warning Over Taiwan Intervention

China issued a stark warning on Wednesday, pledging to "crush" any foreign interference concerning Taiwan. This declaration followed Japan's announcement of plans to deploy missiles on an island near Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory.

Peng Qingen, from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, emphasized China's unwavering commitment to defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated this resolutely at a regular press conference in response to Japan's military move.

Beijing's claims over Taiwan remain unyielding; the island's government, however, disputes these claims, insisting that only its citizens have the authority to determine Taiwan's future.

