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Interference Allegations Rock West Bengal Elections

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of interfering with West Bengal voters' democratic rights. Concerns were raised over Form 6 submission from other states affecting the electoral roll. Banerjee demanded Election Commission's accountability, highlighting potential attempts to manipulate the election process and urging protection of electoral integrity in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:18 IST
Interference Allegations Rock West Bengal Elections
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TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee voiced concerns about alleged attempts to interfere with democratic rights in West Bengal's elections. On Monday, he raised alarms over the large-scale submission of Form 6 applications, which include new voters in the electoral rolls, from other states.

Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating a coordinated effort to manipulate the voter base, questioning the Election Commission's involvement. He referenced a video clip, which he claimed indicated thousands of forms being processed, suggesting an intentional strategy to skew election results.

Having met Election Commission CEO Manoj Agarwal, Banerjee demanded a transparent explanation, underscoring the necessity of protecting electoral integrity. He pressed the Election Commission for accountability to prevent compromising the democratic process in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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