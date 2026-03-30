Interference Allegations Rock West Bengal Elections
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of interfering with West Bengal voters' democratic rights. Concerns were raised over Form 6 submission from other states affecting the electoral roll. Banerjee demanded Election Commission's accountability, highlighting potential attempts to manipulate the election process and urging protection of electoral integrity in Bengal.
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TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee voiced concerns about alleged attempts to interfere with democratic rights in West Bengal's elections. On Monday, he raised alarms over the large-scale submission of Form 6 applications, which include new voters in the electoral rolls, from other states.
Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating a coordinated effort to manipulate the voter base, questioning the Election Commission's involvement. He referenced a video clip, which he claimed indicated thousands of forms being processed, suggesting an intentional strategy to skew election results.
Having met Election Commission CEO Manoj Agarwal, Banerjee demanded a transparent explanation, underscoring the necessity of protecting electoral integrity. He pressed the Election Commission for accountability to prevent compromising the democratic process in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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