Russia's foreign ministry has accused European politicians and media of attempting to sabotage United States-led peace efforts for Ukraine. According to spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, these actions aim to destabilize the political and diplomatic attempts to settle the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Zakharova emphasized that European parties are engaged in 'information attacks' against the peace initiatives. Her comments highlight the growing frictions as global powers strive to address the tense situation in Ukraine.

These allegations reflect the diplomatic complexities surrounding the Ukraine conflict, as varying international interests vie to influence the resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)