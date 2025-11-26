Taiwan's Bold $40 Billion Defense Move Amid Rising China Tensions

In a bold move to counter growing threats from China, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced a $40 billion supplementary defense budget on Wednesday. This significant investment underscores Taiwan's unwavering commitment to protecting its sovereignty against Chinese claims.

The budget, aimed at increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030, reflects pressure from Washington for Taiwan to bolster its military capabilities. Taiwan's initiative aligns with the U.S.'s strategic interests in maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions, as China views Taiwan as a breakaway province. President Lai stated that no compromise is possible on national security, emphasizing freedom, democracy, and sovereignty as Taiwan's core values. The U.S. has expressed support, despite lacking formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

