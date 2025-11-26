Left Menu

Taiwan's Bold $40 Billion Defense Move Amid Rising China Tensions

Taiwan has announced a $40 billion supplementary defense budget to bolster its military capabilities against increasing Chinese pressure. President Lai Ching-te emphasized the necessity of defending Taiwan's sovereignty and democratic values. The move aligns with U.S. calls for Taiwan to enhance its defense spending, aiming for 5% of GDP by 2030.

Updated: 26-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:59 IST
In a bold move to counter growing threats from China, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced a $40 billion supplementary defense budget on Wednesday. This significant investment underscores Taiwan's unwavering commitment to protecting its sovereignty against Chinese claims.

The budget, aimed at increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030, reflects pressure from Washington for Taiwan to bolster its military capabilities. Taiwan's initiative aligns with the U.S.'s strategic interests in maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions, as China views Taiwan as a breakaway province. President Lai stated that no compromise is possible on national security, emphasizing freedom, democracy, and sovereignty as Taiwan's core values. The U.S. has expressed support, despite lacking formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

