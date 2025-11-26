West Bengal Police Launches Comprehensive Civic Volunteer Training

The West Bengal Police has launched a comprehensive state-wide training program targeting civic volunteers, with more than 8,000 personnel scheduled for participation, according to a senior official.

Instructions have been dispatched from the Additional Director General of Police (Training) to all Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners, detailing the required number of volunteers each unit must allocate for the five-day initiative.

The sessions, held at several battalion centers including Barrackpore, Krishnanagar, and others, emphasize understanding the supportive nature of volunteer roles rather than supervisory, integrating physical drills with key sessions on legal responsibilities and conduct.

