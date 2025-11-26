Left Menu

Constitution Day Clash: Congress Takes Aim at RSS-BJP

On Constitution Day, Congress accused the RSS-BJP of undermining India's Constitution. Rahul Gandhi pledged to defend it, while Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted its core principles. Jairam Ramesh emphasized the RSS had no role in its creation, recalling the historic contributions of leaders like Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique on Constitution Day, the Congress has accused the RSS and BJP of systematically undermining India's constitutional values. Party leader Rahul Gandhi has vowed to stand up against any attacks, citing the Constitution as a protective shield for India's marginalized communities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the importance of upholding core constitutional principles such as justice, equality, and mutual brotherhood. He stressed that these values form the foundation of democracy and are essential for national unity and harmony.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the historical context, asserting that the RSS had no part in the drafting of the Constitution. He recalled the pivotal roles of prominent national figures, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, in shaping this seminal document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

