Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Electrifying Roadshow in Koyilandy

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, participated in a significant roadshow in Koyilandy, Kerala. Backed by Congress and Muslim League leaders, he energized the crowd. This event follows his election rallies across Kannur and Kozhikode, aimed at boosting support for upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Electrifying Roadshow in Koyilandy
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led an energetic roadshow in Koyilandy, showcasing a display of political solidarity and public enthusiasm. The event drew significant attention, occurring after Gandhi's engagements in three election rallies across Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

The prominent leader was accompanied by several key figures from the Congress and Muslim League parties, as they traversed a few kilometers in an open vehicle through a sea of supporters. This rally is part of Gandhi's ongoing campaign efforts in Kerala, designed to galvanize support for the Congress and UDF candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Notable attendees included Congress candidate from Koyilandy and Kozhikode DCC president K Praveenkumar, alongside AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. Gandhi's presence effectively mobilized a large crowd, eagerly cheering along the route, marking a crucial moment in the ongoing election campaign in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Blocks Israeli Airspace Usage Amidst Iran Conflict

France Blocks Israeli Airspace Usage Amidst Iran Conflict

 France
2
Leander Paes: A Sporting Legend's Political Transition

Leander Paes: A Sporting Legend's Political Transition

 India
3
Canada's January GDP: A Modest Economic Resurgence Amidst Challenges

Canada's January GDP: A Modest Economic Resurgence Amidst Challenges

 Global
4
Shocking Autorickshaw Assault in Palghar: Child Critically Injured

Shocking Autorickshaw Assault in Palghar: Child Critically Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026