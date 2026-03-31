Rahul Gandhi's Electrifying Roadshow in Koyilandy

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led an energetic roadshow in Koyilandy, showcasing a display of political solidarity and public enthusiasm. The event drew significant attention, occurring after Gandhi's engagements in three election rallies across Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

The prominent leader was accompanied by several key figures from the Congress and Muslim League parties, as they traversed a few kilometers in an open vehicle through a sea of supporters. This rally is part of Gandhi's ongoing campaign efforts in Kerala, designed to galvanize support for the Congress and UDF candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Notable attendees included Congress candidate from Koyilandy and Kozhikode DCC president K Praveenkumar, alongside AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. Gandhi's presence effectively mobilized a large crowd, eagerly cheering along the route, marking a crucial moment in the ongoing election campaign in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)