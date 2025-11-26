Haryana's Crackdown on Drunk Driving: Gurugram Leads in Offenses

Haryana has witnessed a substantial number of challans for drunk driving this year, reaching 63,073 in total as of Wednesday. A considerable portion of these violations, nearly 25,000, were reported in Gurugram, according to official data released this week.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy by the Haryana Police to tackle not only drunk driving but also other traffic violations such as lane discipline and noise pollution. Police headquarters in the state have issued directives, encouraging districts to enhance the effectiveness of their campaigns through consistent monitoring and evaluation.

Special police squads have been stationed at toll plazas during peak hours, furnished with alco-sensor and e-challan machines to rapidly identify and penalize offenders. The Haryana Police urges citizens to avoid driving under the influence and to discourage their acquaintances from doing so, emphasizing road safety for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)