Left Menu

Haryana's Crackdown on Drunk Driving: Gurugram Leads in Offenses

Haryana has issued 63,073 challans for drunk driving this year, with Gurugram recording nearly 25,000 cases. Special police drives focus on curbing drunken driving and monitoring traffic violations. Districts are instructed to intensify campaigns for better results, with police teams actively deployed at toll plazas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:44 IST
Haryana's Crackdown on Drunk Driving: Gurugram Leads in Offenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana has witnessed a substantial number of challans for drunk driving this year, reaching 63,073 in total as of Wednesday. A considerable portion of these violations, nearly 25,000, were reported in Gurugram, according to official data released this week.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy by the Haryana Police to tackle not only drunk driving but also other traffic violations such as lane discipline and noise pollution. Police headquarters in the state have issued directives, encouraging districts to enhance the effectiveness of their campaigns through consistent monitoring and evaluation.

Special police squads have been stationed at toll plazas during peak hours, furnished with alco-sensor and e-challan machines to rapidly identify and penalize offenders. The Haryana Police urges citizens to avoid driving under the influence and to discourage their acquaintances from doing so, emphasizing road safety for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle for Employment Rights of Project-Affected Persons

Legal Battle for Employment Rights of Project-Affected Persons

 India
2
Seviora Group's Strategic Move: Integrating Pavilion Capital to Expand Asset Management

Seviora Group's Strategic Move: Integrating Pavilion Capital to Expand Asset...

 Singapore
3
Alarming Challenges in Bangladesh's Legal Proceedings: UK Lawyers Speak Out for Tulip Siddiq

Alarming Challenges in Bangladesh's Legal Proceedings: UK Lawyers Speak Out ...

 United Kingdom
4
Maersk Pauses Red Sea Sailings: No Timeline for Gemini Network Resumption

Maersk Pauses Red Sea Sailings: No Timeline for Gemini Network Resumption

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025