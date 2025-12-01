Left Menu

Haryana Police's 'Operation Hotspot Domination' Yields Swift Results

The Haryana Police's 'Operation Hotspot Domination' aims to dominate areas with high criminal activity. Within 24 hours of its launch, police arrested 136 criminals, including notable offenders. Various initiatives, including patrols and CCTV monitoring, strengthen security. Significant arrests and seizure of weapons and vehicles underline the operation's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police has rolled out 'Operation Hotspot Domination,' a strategic campaign focused on neutralizing criminal hubs across the state. Within its inaugural day, the police executed intensified patrolling, improved area lighting, and coordinated efforts with civil administration to secure vulnerable zones in villages and cities.

According to an official statement, the operation's main aim is to establish full police control over known hotspots and suppress criminal activities. The initial results are promising, with a notable 136 arrests made within 24 hours of the operation's commencement, including five of the state's most notorious offenders.

Significant police action unfolded in Faridabad, where 25 arrests were made. Across the state, coordinated raids have led to the recovery of a pistol, rifle, multiple magazines, and 37 live rounds, preventing potential crimes. Efforts also cracked down on illegal mining, resulting in the seizure of equipment and vehicles. Enhanced measures include ongoing CCTV monitoring and the deployment of Commando and Flying Squad units to maintain vigilant security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

