Operation Kawach 11.0: Delhi Police's Strategic Sweep Against Crime

Delhi Police launched a massive citywide crackdown named Operation Kawach 11.0, targeting organized crime across the capital. The operation involved raids at 1,566 locations, utilizing 908 police teams, as confirmed by an official on Wednesday.

Initiated at 6 pm on Monday, the 24-hour drive aimed to dismantle drug trafficking networks and bolster security measures before the MCD bypolls in 12 wards scheduled for November 30. The operation was meticulously planned to ensure wide coverage across all 15 police districts, focusing on hotspots, known offenders, and areas flagged as vulnerable through local intelligence.

The operation led to the arrest of several suspects, while others were bound under preventive measures, showcasing the police's commitment to maintaining public order and curbing potential threats ahead of significant local elections.

