Legal Battle for Employment Rights of Project-Affected Persons

The Bombay High Court has initiated proceedings by sending notices to the Maharashtra government and the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) in response to a writ petition filed by Project-Affected Persons (PAPs). The petition seeks the regularization of employment for 85 PAPs working at CSTPS, who claim they have been unfairly employed as trainees without receiving full employment benefits.

The petition asserts that these employment practices violate the Government Resolution from January 21, 1980, the Maharashtra Project Affected Persons Rehabilitation Act, 1999, and administrative protocols from state power entities. Advocate Ashish Fule filed the suit on behalf of the PAPs, highlighting the systemic issues in employment practices.

The petition also raises concerns over a recruitment advertisement issued on December 26, 2024, arguing that CSTPS did not adhere to its obligation of reserving five percent of posts for PAPs. Justices Anil Kilor and Rajnish Vyas have requested responses from the involved parties, though a definitive hearing date has yet to be set.

