Left Menu

West Bengal School Jobs Scandal: Court Demands Personal Appearances

A special CBI court has ordered personal appearances for all accused in the West Bengal school jobs scandal, including former minister Partha Chatterjee. The case involves recruitment irregularities in West Bengal's government-run schools. The court will hear the matter again on January 6, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:32 IST
West Bengal School Jobs Scandal: Court Demands Personal Appearances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in West Bengal has demanded the presence of all accused individuals on upcoming hearing dates concerning the school jobs irregularities case.

Former minister Partha Chatterjee and other high-ranking officials face charges related to dubious recruitment practices in government schools. The case is set to return to court on January 6, 2026.

The court has warned that failure to appear could jeopardize the bail status of Chatterjee and his co-defendants, who have been under legal scrutiny since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

 India
2
MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

 Global
3
Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

 India
4
Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025