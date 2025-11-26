West Bengal School Jobs Scandal: Court Demands Personal Appearances

A special CBI court in West Bengal has demanded the presence of all accused individuals on upcoming hearing dates concerning the school jobs irregularities case.

Former minister Partha Chatterjee and other high-ranking officials face charges related to dubious recruitment practices in government schools. The case is set to return to court on January 6, 2026.

The court has warned that failure to appear could jeopardize the bail status of Chatterjee and his co-defendants, who have been under legal scrutiny since 2022.

