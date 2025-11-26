EThekwini urges youth leadership as city intensifies fight against GBVF

EThekwini Municipality has issued a powerful call to action for young people to step forward as leaders in the ongoing battle against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). This appeal was made during the official launch of the 2024 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, held at the iconic King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi, south of Durban.

The campaign — themed “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide” — underscores the critical need for unity, shared responsibility and community-driven action in protecting women and children. The theme reflects a recognition that government alone cannot turn the tide against GBVF without meaningful participation from families, community structures and, importantly, the youth.

A Community-Centred Launch

The day began with a high-level visit to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, where municipal officials assessed the readiness of medical facilities, counselling services and victim-support structures available to women and children facing abuse. The municipality highlighted the need for communities to be informed on where and how to report violations, access trauma care, and obtain the necessary legal or psychological assistance.

Municipal leadership, alongside representatives from various government departments and private-sector partners, held extensive discussions on strengthening GBVF interventions, refining reporting systems, and expanding community-based prevention initiatives. The municipality reaffirmed its intention to prioritise protective services, early intervention programmes and partnerships with civil society throughout the campaign period.

Youth Called to the Frontline

Delivering a strong message of solidarity, eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni emphasised that young people must be active participants in shifting social behaviour and challenging harmful norms that fuel GBVF.

“We are here to echo the President’s message that Gender-Based Violence and Femicide is a crisis,” Myeni said. “Law enforcement alone cannot eradicate GBVF without the support of families, churches and the broader community. GBVF affects people of all races, genders and backgrounds. The youth must join us in changing attitudes, speaking out and protecting one another.”

Her remarks highlighted the critical role young people play in influencing peers, raising awareness on social platforms, and participating in prevention campaigns within schools, universities and community organisations.

Strengthening Community Accountability

Community Services Committee Chairperson Zama Sokhabase reiterated that GBVF remains one of the most severe and widespread human rights violations in South Africa, disproportionately affecting women and children. She urged communities to “work together to halt gender-based violence,” calling for deeper collaboration between municipal structures, law enforcement and local organisations.

City law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Metro Police, restated their commitment to improving response times, increasing visibility in hotspots and working closely with communities to identify perpetrators. Police representatives urged families to report cases early and avoid settling matters privately, as this often perpetuates cycles of abuse.

A strong message on accountability was delivered by EThekwini Civil Society Organisation Secretary Sazi Jali, who stressed that addressing GBVF begins within homes. “Ending GBVF requires our communities to stand together and uphold Pillar 1 of the National Strategic Plan, which focuses on accountability. This work begins within our families, where each of us must hold one another responsible for our actions.”

National Campaign Intensifies

On the national stage, the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, alongside Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, officially launched the countrywide 16 Days campaign at Gallagher Estate in Midrand. This aligns South Africa with the broader United Nations initiative observed globally from 25 November to 10 December each year.

Earlier in 2024, government introduced the 90-Day GBVF Acceleration Programme to fast-track the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP). The NSP’s five-year review — released concurrently with the 16 Days campaign — identifies urgent priorities such as strengthening survivor support services, improving prosecution outcomes, enhancing accountability structures, and increasing funding for prevention and community education.

A Call for Collective Action

The municipality emphasised that the success of the 16 Days of Activism depends on active participation across all sectors of society. The campaign encourages men and boys to confront patriarchal norms, communities to protect survivors, faith-based institutions to promote compassion, and young people to lead advocacy efforts both online and on the ground.

As EThekwini steps up its multi-sectoral fight against GBVF, the message remains clear: the responsibility to protect women and children is shared by all, and meaningful change requires persistent, coordinated efforts across families, institutions and communities.