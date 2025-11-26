Historic Launch: Bodo Language Joins the Indian Constitution
The Indian Constitution has been launched in the Bodo and Kashmiri languages, a move praised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This initiative aims to strengthen constitutional values and promote peace and progress in India's ethnic regions.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Constitution has been officially launched in the Bodo language, a significant development hailed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and celebrated during Constitution Day. This step is perceived as a strategy to reinforce constitutional values and foster peace and progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a region within Assam predominantly inhabited by the Bodo community.
Chief Minister Sarma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative, describing it as a tribute to the BTR people. He emphasized that the move reflects the Indian government's dedication to spreading constitutional values from Kashmir to Bodoland.
Echoing these sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also commended the launch, congratulating the residents of both BTR and Jammu Kashmir. This launch in Bodo and Kashmiri languages signals a concerted effort to include diverse linguistic groups in India's constitutional discourse, marking a progressive step for the country's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitution Day Calls for Duty: PM Modi's Message to the Nation
Opposition Accuses RSS-BJP of Undermining India's Constitution on Constitution Day
Constitution Day Sparks Political Discourse: Duties, Rights, and Unity in Focus
Celebrating India's Constitutional Framework on Constitution Day
Punjab Schools Engage in Mock Vidhan Sabha to Celebrate Constitution Day